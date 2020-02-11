Ellicottville Schools going remote to start the week after positive COVID test

The school said pre-K- 5th grade will be remote until next Thursday. Students in grades 6-12 will be remote Monday but return to the hybrid model shortly after.

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — On Sunday night the Ellicottville Central School district announced that it will be going completely remote on Monday because an individual from the school tested positive for COVID-19.

The district said that students in all grades will work from home on Monday. Students in pre-K through 5th grade will remain working from home until Thursday, Nov. 12. The district said students should begin working on their emergency remote packets until contacted by a teacher, according to a Facebook post.

Students in grades 6-12 will also transition to a remote instruction plan on Monday and the building will be closed. On Tuesday, Nov. 3, students in 7-12 will return to their hybrid plan, though Wednesday, Nov. 4, will change from a flex day to an in-person day for kids in Cohort 1, the district said. Sixth graders will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The district said it's still safe to continue its middle school and high school sports programming, so practices will still be held on Monday. However, there will be no access to the building for teams.