Frontier High School will go remote for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 cases

HAMBURG, N.Y. — As schools continue to be impacted by COVID-19, the Frontier School District has announced its high school will move to remote-learning until November 13.

The school district said in a Facebook post on Sunday that there are a "number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the District," including four teachers at the high school and a teacher at the middle school.

The school did not provide in the post total numbers of how many students and staff have tested positive.

New York State's COVID-19 school report for Frontier CSD showed the district reported on Friday that five students and three teachers/staff had tested positive within the past week. This included two students and one teacher/staff member that were new positives on Friday.

The day prior, on October 29, parents and staff received a letter from the district stating, that at that time, there were five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district. The five cases were described as:

A staff member testing positive on October 29, last at the high school October 28

A staff member testing positive on October 29, last at the middle school October 28

An individual testing positive on October 24, last at the middle school on October 22

An individual testing positive on October 24, last at Cloverbank Elementary on October 20

An individual testing positive on October 28, attends middle school virtually

The Erie County Department of Health will conduct contact tracing according to the district. They added that students, parents, guardians, and staff should monitor themselves for symptoms.