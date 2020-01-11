New organization in Amherst offers holistic healing for trauma

The Healing Hub, at 210 John Glenn Drive, will offer a variety of services, including counseling, social groups, education, nutrition, meditation and workshops.

AMHERST, N.Y. — On Sunday, a new organization opens its doors in Amherst to anyone looking to heal from trauma they may have experienced.

The Healing Hub, at 210 John Glenn Drive, will offer a variety of services, including counseling, social groups, education, nutrition, meditation and workshops with the goal of helping those who have experienced trauma.

“People CAN heal from trauma. We break generational cycles by empowering individuals and offering a variety of Healing resolutions, services, nutrition and HOPE," said Kelly Whitfield, founder of the Healing Hub, in a press release.

A grand opening for the office will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 1. The opening will include individuals sharing their stories, food, music and dancing.

Whitfield was inspired to create this organization after her own search for healing from trauma. For Whitfield, music, journaling, sharing her truth, utilizing peer based relationships and depending strongly on her faith helped her heal from her own trauma.

While the organization's office is new, the group of people behind The Healing Hub have been working together for months to distribute food, clothes and supplies on Fridays and Saturdays in Buffalo.