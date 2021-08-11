Elected, Erie County Fair officials to help fairgoers experiencing issues with online ticket purchase

Erie County Comptroller and Marilla Supervisor contacted fair officials to expresses concerns reported by senior citizens trying to buy tickets.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The 181st Erie County Fair opens on August 11 with plenty of food, rides and entertainment. However, for the first time, you must buy your tickets online. Tickets will not be available at the gate.

If you show up at the gate without a ticket, all you need is a credit card to buy one over your phone. For those who may experience issues purchasing tickets online, the Erie County Fair will be providing additional support staff at the entrance of the fair to assist people.

The support staff was announced after Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw, Jr., and Marilla Supervisor Earl Gingerich presented fair officials with concerns from senior citizens about purchasing tickets online on Tuesday. Both men pledged on working with Erie County Agricultural Society to also provide seniors with assistance in online ticket purchases.

“For folks living in Marilla, they should contact me directly in the Supervisor’s office. I’ll help seniors without credit cards or internet access to make sure they can enjoy the fair,” Gingerich said.