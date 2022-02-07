Eden Cafe gets new start in Batavia at its own location

The site will have room for 24 dine-in customers and a bigger kitchen.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — After three years in an incubator space, the Eden Café & Bakeshop is expanding with a location of its own in Batavia.

The café plans to open by April at 242 Ellicott St., a site that previously housed a hair salon. The site will have room for 24 dine-in customers and a bigger kitchen.

“We’ll have a bit more elbow room for what we want to do in the kitchen and we can have our own style and brand,” said owner Judy Hysek, who runs Eden Café with Nicole Dellapenna, manager and head chef.