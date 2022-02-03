New Feb Fest at The Market announced

The festival will features vendors and live entertainment every Saturday though the month of February.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — To provide a fun community even and support Black-owned businesses, Mayor Byron Brown and Buy Black Buffalo announced a new festival to take place through the month of February.

Feb Fest 2022 at The Market will take place every Saturday though the month at the historic Broadway Market. The festival will take place from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and feature live music, giveaways, and retail. This event will be free.

“We invite all children and families to come to Feb Fest 2022 at The Market on Saturdays throughout the month of February,” Brown said. “When you live in a city that has many months of winter, we need fun and entertaining activities.

"I thank Buy Black Buffalo for partnering with the City on Feb Fest 2022 at The Market, giving us a great place to go on Saturdays in February, while showcasing our City’s diverse and talented small business community.”

Live music will preform from noon to 3:30 p.m. Below is the schedule:

February 5: Buffalo’s Own Foxy Brown and the Blues Men

February 12: Access to Afreeka Drummers

February 26: Larry Salter Soul Orchestra

The following vendors will also be on-site showcasing their items.

Infinite Scrub Shoppe

Sonia’s Expressions of Love

Inspire You More Jewelry & Tarot

Flawless Royalties

Toni DuBois Agency, LLC

Sisters Nurturing Sister P&L

Charlie’s Rubs & Scrubs, LLC

Cake Crazy Bakery

Sweet Jars

Howard Hanna

Glass with Class

Body Scrubs plus more!

Handbags

Ms. Photogenic

Royal Ancestry Designs

Journey Black, LLC

Papaarazzi Accessories - Glamorous Embellishments

Beaded Bellas Waistbands

Unapologetic Coffee