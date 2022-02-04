Ellicottville businesses receive boost from weather, border reopening

Canadians are slowly making their way back due to a vaccination and testing requirement at the border. Still, business is moving in the right direction.

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — If you've felt like you've noticed more people coming to Ellicottville on the weekends, it's because of two major factors.

One of those businesses doing very well right now is the Gin Mill. They're seeing people nonstop on the weekend — from opening to closing time.

"We were busy as soon as the border opened, and then it just kept getting more and more and more busy, so it's been great," said Kristina Perger, a bartender at Gin Mill.

She says part of it the success at Gin Mill is because the restaurant has a live band every day.

Then there's also another major help for business in Ellicottville: the reopening of the U.S.-Canada back in November.

"It's so nice to see them back. They definitely make a big difference in the town," Perger said.

That includes over at Holiday Valley.

However, 2 On Your Side was told Canadians aren't all rushing to Ellicottville.

Instead, they're slowly making their way back due to a vaccination and testing requirement at the border. Still, business is moving in the right direction despite a slower and drier December.

"January picked right up when we started getting snow and people are so excited to go skiing this year so it's great to have them," Jane Eshbaugh, the director of marketing at Holiday Valley, told 2 On Your Side.