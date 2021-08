Owner Justin Bingel said a Sept. 15 reopening is planned for the East Amherst site at 5841 Transit Road.

AMHERST, N.Y. — An East Amherst restaurant has shut down, but only temporarily.

YOLO Restaurant and Lounge closed Aug. 23 for a few weeks for renovations and interior remodeling in time to celebrate the 10-year anniversary.

