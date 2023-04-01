Dyngus Day Water Buffalo Club 716 hats

"We're celebrating the coming out of the Dyngus Day Polish hat with the white eagle on the Buffalo, which can be worn anywhere like to a Bills game or for Dyngus Day, and we wanted to celebrate Dyngus Day here in Buffalo, which is so big. And what better way to do it than with a hat? And we had a lot of people reach out to us wanting us to do it, too," Therese Forton-Barnes of the Water Buffalo Club 716 said.