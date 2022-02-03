2 injured in Amherst car crash

Both were taken to ECMC; one with leg injuries, the other with serious head and back injuries.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Two men were injured following a rush-hour accident in Amherst Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. in the 5000 block of Millersport Highway near New Road.

Police say a vehicle driven by a 44-year-old man from Newfane collided with another vehicle driven by a 26-year-old man from Tonawanda. Both were taken to ECMC; one with leg injuries, the other with serious head and back injuries. It's not known at this time if the accident was weather related.

Investigators are looking for video and witnesses of the crash. Police are asking residents, businesses and drivers who may have security or dash-camera video of the area or incident to contact the Amherst Police Department at 689-1311.

No charges have been filed at this time.