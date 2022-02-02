Akron woman pleads guilty to manslaughter following deadly crash

Jessica A. Novak faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 38-year-old Akron woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter following a deadly crash last year in Clarence.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Jessica A. Novak was speeding down Main Street in Clarence on January 19, 2021, just before 1 p.m., when she crossed into the turning lane and crashed into another car that was making a left hand turn onto Goodrich Road. Novak was reportedly under the influence of methamphetamine when the crash happened.

Novak also sustained various injuries in the crash and was taken to ECMC to be treated.

The 65-year-old driver of the other vehicle was killed in the crash. The victim was identified as Jeanette Helms of Clarence.

The District Attorney's Office says the crash caused a chain reaction collision involving two other vehicles. The drivers of both cars suffered minor injuries.