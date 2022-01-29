Driver dies after car crashes into utility pole in Town of Pembroke

Jordan E. Terkel, 32, of Corfu was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around 3 a.m.

PEMBROKE, N.Y. — One person died in a crash that happened early Saturday morning in the Town of Pembroke.

Jordan E. Terkel, 32, of Corfu was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, which says the crash happened sometime around 3 a.m. on Route 77.

Terkel was the driver and the sole occupant of the vehicle, which struck a utility pole. Terkel was traveling south on Route 77 when the vehicle left the roadway on the east shoulder before hitting the pole.