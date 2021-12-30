Pennsylvania woman dies after car collides with tractor-trailer in Town of Westfield

State Police say the woman's 2002 GMC 'crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a 2015 Peterbilt' tractor-trailer, which was heading east.

WESTFIELD, N.Y. — A 45-year-old woman from Pennsylvania died when her vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon in the Town of Westfield.

New York State Police say the crash happened at 1:36 p.m. Troopers from the Fredonia office responded to the scene on Route 5.

According to an investigation, state police say Jessica M. Swan of Waterford, Pa., died at the scene after her 2002 GMC "crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a 2015 Peterbilt" tractor-trailer, which was heading east.

Swan's body was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where an autopsy was performed.

The New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Pennsylvania State Police all assisted at the scene.