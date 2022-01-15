Man dies after crashing truck into a tree in North Tonawanda

Police said the crash happened around 3:25 a.m. and the 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, his name has not yet been released.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The North Tonawanda Police Department said a 23-year-old man is dead after he hit a tree with a pickup truck early Saturday morning.

According to the news release, the man was driving a pickup truck when he veered off the pavement on the eastern edge of Oakwood Terrace and hit a tree.

Police said the crash happened around 3:25 a.m. and the 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, his name has not yet been released.