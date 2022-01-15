Man dies after crashing truck into a tree in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The North Tonawanda Police Department said a 23-year-old man is dead after he hit a tree with a pickup truck early Saturday morning.
According to the news release, the man was driving a pickup truck when he veered off the pavement on the eastern edge of Oakwood Terrace and hit a tree.
Police said the crash happened around 3:25 a.m. and the 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, his name has not yet been released.
The driver was the only one in the truck and police believe speed may have factored in the crash.