Driver crashes into building in Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A 31-year-old woman is in the hospital after crashing into a building overnight in Williamsville.

Amherst Police shared incredible photos of the scene where the car slammed into the building and came to a stop on the front steps of an unoccupied building on Evans Street.

The accident happened just before 10pm Monday.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but police say her injuries don't appear to be life threatening.

Investigators are also asking that anybody that might have dashcam, home, or business surveillance video to contact them at 716-689-1311.