x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Driver crashes into building in Williamsville

The driver was taken to the hospital, but police say her injuries don't appear to be life threatening.

More Videos

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A 31-year-old woman is in the hospital after crashing into a building overnight in Williamsville.

Amherst Police shared incredible photos of the scene where the car slammed into the building and came to a stop on the front steps of an unoccupied building on Evans Street.

The accident happened just before 10pm Monday. 

The driver was taken to the hospital, but police say her injuries don't appear to be life threatening.

Investigators are also asking that anybody that might have dashcam, home, or business surveillance video to contact them at 716-689-1311.

[AMHERST POLICE, NY] --Minor Injury Motor Vehicle Accident Main Street near Evans in the Village of Williamsville.

Posted by Amherst Police Department - NY on Monday, February 20, 2023

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out