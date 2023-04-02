Man dies after crashing into a pole in Amherst

Police said a 2005 Subaru, driven by a 27-year-old man from Buffalo was traveling westbound on Main Street when it hit a utility pole.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department said a man died after a crash early Saturday morning.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the 4000 block of Main St.

He suffered severe physical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police have not released his name.