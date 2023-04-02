Man dies after crashing into a pole in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department said a man died after a crash early Saturday morning.
Shortly after 3:30 a.m. officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the 4000 block of Main St.
Police said a 2005 Subaru, driven by a 27-year-old man from Buffalo was traveling westbound on Main Street when it hit a utility pole.
He suffered severe physical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police have not released his name.
The crash is currently under investigation and investigators will be canvassing for video and witnesses and are asking local residents, businesses, and drivers who may have security or dash-camera footage of the area or incident, to contact the Amherst Police Department at 689-1311.