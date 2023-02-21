3 people killed in Amherst crash

The accident happened just before 11:30 p.m. just off Millersport Highway on an on-ramp to John James Audubon Parkway.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police are looking for witnesses or video that captured an accident just off Millersport Highway late Monday night.

The accident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on an on-ramp to John James Audubon Parkway.

Police say a 2018 Dodge sedan driven by an 18-year-old female left the roadway and rolled over.

The driver of the vehicle and a 17-year-old male passenger were hurt and taken to the ECMC by Twin City Ambulance. According to Amherst Poice Captain Kevin Brown, their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening as of a Tuesday press conference at 11:30 a.m.

Also in the vehicle were three additional passengers, an 18-year-old male, a 19-year-old female, and a 20-year-old male. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Captain Brown indicated that all three were located outside of the vehicle when first responders arrived at the scene. They do not know at this time if they were wearing seatbelts.

Police are not releasing the names of the victims, pending notification of family. Amherst Police did reveal that the victims are from Cheektowaga and Buffalo.

More information on their identities is expected to be released Wednesday.

University at Buffalo Police told 2 On Your Side Tuesday that none of the individuals involved in the crash are connected to the university.

Investigators are looking into whether speed played a role in the accident or not. When asked about whether drugs or alcohol may have been involved Captain Brown said that is not yet known as the investigation is in the early stages.