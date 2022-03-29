New York City investors purchase downtown's Ansonia Center for $5 million

The deal is another example of out-of-town investors buying key downtown properties.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York City-based investors who bought Main Street’s Sidway Building six years ago have acquired another downtown Buffalo property.

Ansonia Center Owner LLC of Manhattan bought the residential-anchored Ansonia Center at 716 Main St. for $5 million from Ansonia Center Partners LLC, according to documents filed March 28 in the Erie County Clerk’s office.

The deal is another example of out-of-town investors buying key downtown properties, following recent transactions by developer Douglas Jemal and Gold Wynn USA LLC.