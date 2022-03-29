x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

New York City investors purchase downtown's Ansonia Center for $5 million

The deal is another example of out-of-town investors buying key downtown properties.
Credit: Google Maps

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York City-based investors who bought Main Street’s Sidway Building six years ago have acquired another downtown Buffalo property.

Ansonia Center Owner LLC of Manhattan bought the residential-anchored Ansonia Center at 716 Main St. for $5 million from Ansonia Center Partners LLC, according to documents filed March 28 in the Erie County Clerk’s office.

The deal is another example of out-of-town investors buying key downtown properties, following recent transactions by developer Douglas Jemal and Gold Wynn USA LLC.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

Related Articles

In Other News

Bisons Unveil Two New Jersey For Season