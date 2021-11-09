St. Francis students collect over 4,600 pairs of socks for the homeless

Students collected socks for the homeless as part of their 'Socktober' campaign.

ATHOL SPRINGS, N.Y. — The students at St. Francis High School are dedicated to helping those in need.

Students collected socks for the homeless as part of their 'Socktober' campaign. They collected over 4,600 socks.

This is the second year the students have participated. Last year, they collected 3,500 pairs of socks.

Friar Matt Foley, Director of Campus Ministry at St. Francis High School, says socks are the most requested and the least donated item to the homeless.

The socks that were collected will go to the Buffalo City Missions and St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy.