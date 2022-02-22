Donate $22 to help Variety Kids on 2/22/22

This year, we partnered with the telethon to make this unique day special by encouraging WNYers to donate $22 to the Variety Kids Telethon now through March 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — February 22, 2022 is a unique day: 2/22/22, and it's on a Tuesday.

This year, we partnered up with the Variety Kids Telethon to make this unique day special by encouraging WNYers to donate $22 to Variety now through March 5, 2022.

The telethon, which is celebrating its 60th year, raises money for kids with special needs across Western New York, and each year Variety selects one child to represent all the children it serves.

Last year, more than $787,000 was raised.

This year's celebrity child is Giovani Fiore. Gio is five-years-old and was diagnosed with Spastic Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy, Epilepsy, and is wheelchair dependent. Gio uses many of the services at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The money raised from the telethon will go to fund services like the ones Gio uses. If you'd like to donate, click the link to donate. https://app.giveffect.com/campaigns/21148-donate-22-to-the-60th-annual-variety-kids-telethon.