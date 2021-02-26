59th Annual Variety Club Telethon airs this weekend

The telethon begins Saturday and runs from 6 to 10 p.m. on Channel 2 and WGRZ.com. On Sunday, the telethon will air from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on WBBZ-TV.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 59th annual Variety Club Telethon is this weekend, and you can watch it LIVE on Channel 2 and WGRZ.com Saturday evening.

The telethon raises money for kids with special needs across Western New York, and each year Variety Club selects one child to represent all the children it serves.

This year's celebrity child is 13-year-old Evan Liddick. Like a lot of teenagers, he loves listening to music, and spending time outdoors and going camping.

Evan lives with grandparents Shawn Liddick and Carrie Preston in Angola. They adopted him 12 years ago, after he was hospitalized with injuries consistent with having been shaken when he was just 4 months old.

Evan suffered a traumatic brain injury, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and quad spasticity that has to do with his muscles. He is fed through a tube.

When it came to caring for Evan in a medical sense, Shawn and Carrie had a lot to learn. It was daunting, even frightening. Shawn admits he wasn't sure he could do it, but there's something about navigating the unknown.

The heart always seems to find a way.

They are grateful for the services that have helped them along the way. They have had plenty of help from Oishei Children's Hospital, and from his teachers and therapists at Aspire of Western New York.

Last year's telethon raised more than $1 million for services that benefit children.

This year's performers include: Cami Clune, the Goo Goo Dolls, Shawn McQuiller From Kool & The Gang, and Frankie Scinta. Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia will also be on hand for a special salute to veterans on Sunday afternoon.

The telethon begins Saturday and runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Channel 2 and WGRZ.com. Then on Sunday, the telethon will air from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on WBBZ-TV, Channel 67.1/Cable 5.

You can donate by calling the numbers listed below during the telethon, or on the Variety Club Telethon website.