BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Variety Club telethon is coming up this Saturday, right here on Channel 2.

From 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., you can watch as the group raises money to help children in need all over Western New York.

This year's Variety Club Celebrity Child is Emmy Fay.

Emmy rushed into this world on November 17, 2015. She was nine weeks early and a tiny little thing, weighing just 3 pounds, 4 ounces.

At first, home was the NICU at Children's Hospital. Then on January 4 of 2016, she was big enough and strong enough to join her mom and dad at home in Lancaster.

Ever since, she's been working on getting bigger and stronger with the help of her mom and dad and her doctors.

Emmy and the whole Fay family have been doing a lot of running around these days as the 2020 Variety Club Telethon's Celebrity Family.

WGRZ

We hope you'll be able to tune in to see Emmy and donate to a great cause. You can also donate online: https://varietybuffalo.org/

If you need more incentive to tune in to Channel 2 on Saturday at 6 p.m., the Goo Goo Dolls will be performing as well, so join us for what's going to be a great event.

The telethon will continue on Sunday, March 1 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on WBBZ-TV, Channel 67.1/Cable 5.

RELATED: Birthday cards wanted for terminally ill boy in Tennessee

RELATED: An A+ gesture: Student offers to give test points to classmates with lowest score