Department of Justice grants will support domestic violence survivors in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two grants from the US Department of Justice will help support domestic violence victims in Western New York.

Congressman Brian Higgins presented the two grants to Community Services for Every1 and the Family Justice Center.

The first grant was through the Office of Violence against Women for $550,000 that will help provide resources for transitional housing and support services for victims of domestic violence.

The second grant of $325,000 will assist domestic violence survivors that have a disability.

“Community Services for Every1 is grateful for our partnership with the Family Justice Center and the support from the Department of Justice. Through these collaborations, we have been able to create the region’s first ever domestic violence program geared towards helping individuals with an intellectual/developmental disability. We know this population is three times more likely to experience rape, sexual assault, aggravated assault and robbery than those without disabilities. Providing ample resources and a safe place for this population is our number one goal. We cannot wait to continue this great work,” said Mindy Cervoni, President and CEO at Community Services for Every1.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in their home and yet for some people, especially now when the pandemic dictates the need to spend more time at home, it is frightening and dangerous,” said Congressman Higgins. “Community Services for Every1 and the Family Justice Center not only provide incredible services individually but they’ve teamed up to maximize what they can bring to victims of domestic violence in Western New York. These federal grants will go a long way in helping those in need escape violence and have a safe place to call home.”

The housing grant will provide housing and services for survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.

Both agencies form HOPE of WNY which assists disabled individuals who are victims of domestic violence. It's believed to be the first of its kind in the region.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Anyone who has been a victim of domestic violence can reach Community Services and the Family Justice Center by contacting 716-558-SAFE.