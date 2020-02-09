$900,000 grants awarded to help fight violence against women

Three organizations have been awarded grants from the Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women to help fight violence against women.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three organizations have been awarded grants from the Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women to help fight violence against women.

The three grants total $900,000.



Niagara University will receive $300,000, Nazareth College will receive $299,957 to help reduce domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking campus programs.

Niagara University will work with the New York State Police, Campus Sexual Assault Victims Unit, Niagara County Sheriff Victim Assistance Unit, and the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier.

Community Services For Every1, Inc. in Buffalo will received a $325,000 grant under the Training and Services to End Violence Against Women with Disabilities Grant Program. This program will help bring accessible, safe, and effective services for individuals with disabilities and Deaf individuals who are victims of violence.