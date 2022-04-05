Former jail deputy sentenced for promoting prostitution

Wallace Waliczek, 55, was sentenced before a Lancaster Town Court Justice to three years of probation.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office said a former jail deputy was sentenced Tuesday for promoting prostitution while off-duty.

Wallace Waliczek, 55, was sentenced before Lancaster Town Court Justice Anthony J. Cervi to three years of probation.

According to the news release, Waliczek became part of an investigation following the arrest of his wife, Melissa A. Waliczek, 32.

During the investigation, evidence was uncovered that Wallace was directly involved and that he knowingly advanced or profited from prostitution. At the time, Wallace was employed as a jail deputy with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, but he was off-duty at the time of the crime.

The attorney's office said that on August 16, 2019, Melissa Waliczek was arrested after she allegedly posted an online advertisement seeking money in exchange for sexual relations.

An undercover officer with the Lancaster Police Department responded to the ad and arranged a meeting with her at a parking lot on Transit Road near William Street.

Investigators said the evidence showed that Wallace was present at the time of the arranged meeting and surveilled video showed the transaction while sitting inside of another vehicle in the parking lot.

According to the release, Melissa was arraigned on one count of Prostitution and the case remains pending in Human Trafficking Court.