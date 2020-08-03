BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dog Ears Bookstore & Café is hosting its third annual tattoo fundraiser at Grey Havens Tattoo Sunday afternoon.

Several tattoo artists are donating their time to raise money for the nonprofit neighborhood bookstore and literacy center and creating tattoos with the Dog Ears Bookstore & Café theme in mind.

Each tattoo will be $50, and will be Irish, book and coffee-themed.

There will be a basket raffle and pizza courtesy of Jay's Wise Guys Pizza.

The event takes place from noon to 8 p.m. at Grey Havens Tattoo located at 2116 Seneca Street in Buffalo. You must be 18 or older to receive a tattoo.

There will also be piercing specials at Moria Piercing and Jewelry, located at 2118 Seneca Street in Buffalo.

For more information about Dog Ears Bookstore click here.

