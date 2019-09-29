WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The annual Tattoos for Mews event, formerly known as Tatts for Cats was held Saturday night at Holy Ground Tattoo in West Seneca.

Artists donated their time and talents to give clients a design of their choice for $50. Organizers say these events are crucial to help their mission.

"Kitten season can really last from march through October, so really, about six months out of the year," said Colleen Beverlin, project coordinator for Ten Lives Club. "So we rescued just shy of 2,000 cats last year, and we're on target to hit that same number, if not surpass it.

"So, we fund-raise constantly, and it's awesome when we have businesses in the community that will partner up with us to do great fundraisers like this, that really appeal to a different crowd of people."

Beverlin added that people were lined up starting at 8:30 a.m. to help out.

The pet-themed tattoos will help all the cats and kittens at the Purrfect Cafe and Gallery on Hertel Avenue and the Ten Lives Club.

RELATED: WNY's Great Kids: Blasdell girl raises money to rescue animals

RELATED: Help animals find fur-ever family during Clear the Shelters

RELATED: Opinions differ on cat declawing ban