DEPEW, N.Y. — RedHouse Tattoo and Piercing Studio is donating its time and supplies to raise money for dogs on Saturday.

The tattoo shop is offering a variety of pet-inspired tattoo designs with all of the proceeds going to Buffalo Pug and Small Breed Rescue.

The tattoos were approximately 2-by-2 or smaller, with color options available. Each design was set at $60, which included aftercare treatment for the tattoo.

RELATED: Tampa girl fighting cancer spends time 'getting tattoos like daddy'

RELATED: Stressed out? Your dog may feel it too, study suggests

RELATED: SPCA bringing back Vets & Pets