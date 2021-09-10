Dog adoptions on pause at Erie County SPCA through September 17

The SPCA Serving Erie County says it has experienced more than one case of canine pneumonia this week.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The Erie County SPCA is putting dog adoptions on hold for one week after more than one case of canine pneumonia broke out among its dog population.

In a statement, the organization says the animals are being observed for any early signs of illness and being treated immediately if needed. Deep cleaning protocols are also being expanded to rectify the situation.

“Outbreaks of this nature are unfortunately not uncommon in animal sheltering, especially when part of our mission is to serve sick and injured animals,” says SPCA Vice President of Veterinary Services Melanie Rushforth. “Our team of professional caretakers has increased safety protocols to ensure we contain this, and our quick response will have a positive effect on the health of both our current and future population.”

Dog adoptions are being paused not only to protect the current population, but animals outside the shelter as well.

While hoping it won't be necessary SPCA officials will reevaluate the situation at the end of next week to determine if adoptions need to be paused beyond September 17.