TONAWANDA, N.Y. — There are still a lot of questions concerning a double fatal crash on Friday night in the Town of Tonawanda.

Police have yet do any media interviews about the crash, just releasing a statement on Facebook over the weekend.

It was a horrific crash at the intersection of Sheridan Drive and Military Road.

Six cars were involved. Debris all over the place.

2 On Your Side has been listening to police dispatch calls related to the crash.

"Attempted to pull over a white Ford Focus traveling about 80 miles an hour up military northbound toward Sheridan," an officer can be heard saying.

So far, police have not described how they attempted to pull over that speeding car.

Seconds later, the moment of impact.

"We looked outside and it was already like chaos. There were already police showing up at the scene really fast, there was cars everywhere, there was an engine in the middle of the road," said Crystal Sepulveda, a server for Olympic Restaurant.

Two people died -- Tyler Lichtenberger, 21, of North Tonawanda, his obituary can be found on the Castiglia Funeral Home web site.

And Gianna Ameno, 21, and also from North Tonawanda. Her obituary can be found in the Buffalo News. Part of it reads "She was cherished and loved by her family and friends," and "had a beautiful heart and soul and will be greatly missed."

Family and friends tell us the two were dating.

Police still have not said who was driving.

Moments before the fatal crash, Buffalo Police responded to a minor accident at Military and Skillen Street.

While police were on their way, the call got upgraded to a possible gun call.

When police got to the scene, one car had already taken off... and a police source tells us that car ended up crashing at Military and Sheridan.

On Monday, at the crash scene, there was a memorial with flowers and balloons, remembering Tyler and Gianna.

Top officials at Tonawanda Police say they plan on getting an update on the investigation Tuesday, and it's possible that we get a timeline of the events before the crash.

