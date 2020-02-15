TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Two people died in a crash that involved six vehicles Friday night near Sheridan Drive and Military Road in the Town of Tonawanda.

The crash occurred around 10:50 p.m. Town of Tonawanda Police say Tyler Lichtenberger, 21, and Gianna Ameno, 21, were both declared dead at the scene. Both were from North Tonawanda.

With the crash involving five other vehicles, roads in the area were closed well into Saturday morning. Three other people suffered non-fatal injuries; they were taken to either Kenmore Mercy or Erie County Medical Center.

Town of Tonawanda Police say speed was a factor in the collision. A Tonawanda officer told dispatchers the car went by him at about 80 mph.

A server at Olympic Restaraunt says she heard the crash from inside and saw the aftermath.

Crystal Sepulveda told 2 on Your Side, "We heard a loud bang around quarter to 11, and we looked outside, and it was already chaos. There were already police starting to show up at the scene really fast. There was cars everywhere. There was an engine in the middle of the road."

Sepulveda added, "I had a hard time sleeping last night, and I'm guessing everyone else who saw it did too."

A spokesperson with the City of Buffalo told us prior to the crash, Buffalo Police responded to a gun call on Military Road and Skillen Street at about 10:40 p.m.

The spokesperson explained when police got there, they realized there had been a minor traffic accident, but the vehicle was already gone.

The collision took place about ten minutes later in the Town of Tonawanda.

Buffalo Police say there was no police pursuit but they were on the scene to assist Tonawanda.

The accident is being investigated by the Town of Tonawanda Criminal Investigation Bureau.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at (716) 879-6614, or at their confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606.

