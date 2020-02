TONAWANDA, N.Y. — No injuries were reported after a vehicle hit an apartment building in the City of Tonawanda.

City of Tonawanda Police say a vehicle driven by Carroll F. Blackburn, 64, hit the Delaware School Apartments on Delaware Street just before 8am Monday.

The driver told police he had 'steering problems' with his 2007 Chevy Impala when he left the road and hit the building.

There was minor damage to the building and a road sign was knocked down.