Diocese of Buffalo places 4 retired priests on administrative leave

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four retired priests from the Diocese of Buffalo have been placed on administrative leave by Bishop Michael Fisher.

Through a statement Friday morning, the diocese says confidential documents containing information about allegations against its priests were filed through the federal bankruptcy court as part of its chapter 11 reorganization proceeding. The diocese further states that after learning about these claims it notified the appropriate District Attorneys and reported the claims to the Independent Review Board, which will appoint independent investigators.

According to Fisher, the diocese also confronted the priests who all denied the allegations.

The priests who have been put on leave have been identified as Reverend Robert Beiter, 82, Reverend Thomas Wopperer, 83, Reverend Raymond Donohue, 63, and Reverend Monsignor Ronald Sciera, 86. All four priests are retired.

Beiter served as Pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Brocton at the time of his retirement and is not currently active in ministry because of declining health. The diocese says Beiter is restricted from "carrying out any priestly ministry or from presenting himself publicly as a priest."

According to the diocese, Wopperer served as pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Dunkirk before retiring. He was still assisting with a number of diocesan parishes, but has been restricted from presenting himself publicly as a priest and from performing priestly ministry.

Donohue served as pastor of St. Mary Parish in Mayville and St. Isaac Jogues Parish in Sherman before retiring. The diocese says he still occasionally assists in various parishes but has also been restricted from performing priestly ministry or presenting himself publicly as a priest.