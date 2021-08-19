Diocese of Buffalo placing priest on administrative leave after abuse allegations 'substantiated'

Buffalo Bishop Michael W. Fisher says the diocese is following the recommendations of its independent review board on this matter.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Diocese of Buffalo has placed a priest on permanent administrative leave after allegations of abuse were substantiated by an independent review board.

Allegations of sexual abuse against six others who have since passed away, were also found to also be substantiated.

The diocese provided the following list of priests accused:

Reverend Paul M. Nogaro

Reverend Donald J. Lutz

Reverend Daniel G. Duggan (deceased)

Reverend Ralph P. Federico (deceased)

Reverend Edward L. Kazmierczak (deceased)

Reverend Leo F. Reddy (deceased)

Reverend David V. Roche (deceased)

Reverend George J. Brennan (deceased)

Buffalo Bishop Michael W. Fisher says the diocese is following the recommendations of the board on this matter.

According to the diocese, the claims of abuse where substantiated against seven of the eight priests listed above. The abuse allegations were not substantiated against Reverend Paul M. Nogaro, who the diocese says will be allowed to continue in active ministry.

The other living priest accused, Reverend Donald J. Lutz, has been placed on permanent administrative leave. The diocese says Lutz is also restricted from publicly presenting himself as a priest and from "presiding over the public celebration of the Sacraments, including celebrating mass."