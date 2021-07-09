Diocese of Buffalo places retired priest on administrative leave

The Diocese says it became aware of an allegation from the 1980s made through the Child Victims Act against Reverend Monsignor Leo McCarthy.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A retired priest of the Diocese of Buffalo has been placed on administrative leave by Bishop Michael Fisher.

Through a statement Friday evening, the Diocese became aware of an allegation made through the Child Victims Act against Reverend Monsignor Leo McCarthy, who is now 88 years old. The person who filed the action says she was abused as a child in the 1980s in the St. Matthew parish.

Though retired, the Diocese says that Msgr. McCarthy has been assisting in the parish ministry and that the allegation "was discovered during a recent search of publicly filed complaints," according to its statement.

The Diocese says it contacted the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, the person who filed the complaint, and Msgr. McCarthy, who denied the allegation. An independent review board will look into the complaint.

When the Diocese contacted the person's attorney, it says it was told the person who made the allegation "is unwilling to cooperate with the investigation."