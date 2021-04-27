Dinosaurs are coming to Buffalo in July

Jurassic Quest Drive Thru is coming to Highmark Stadium July 16-25.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dinosaurs may have once roamed Earth millions of years ago, but they're back!

Well, photorealistic dinosaurs that is!

Jurassic Quest Drive Thru is coming to Highmark Stadium July 16-25.

The outdoor areas at the stadium will be transformed with life-like dinosaurs, baby dino and trainer. While families will be safe inside their cars during the experience, you'll still need to avoid the 50 foot tail of the Spinosaurus and the gigantic Megalodon

Families will also be able to choose their own adventure.

Because of high demand, families are encouraged to join the free, pre-sale list at www.jurassicquest.com to get advance notification of ticket sales and special offers.