Sweet Expectations at HOME!

Virtual event benefitting FeedMore WNY - May 19th 6-7pm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sugar, Spice and Everything Nice is the theme of FeedMore WNY's signature fundraiser, Sweet Expectations. Take part in this virtual event from the comfort of your home on Wednesday, May 19th. 6pm-7pm. This year's virtual event is a one-hour program featuring auctions, raffles, special guests and more!

Purchase your tickets on-line and you will automatically be entered into a raffle and you receive access to the Sweet Expectations virtual auction site. Spend a comfortable evening at home and help provide food for neighbors in need.

"Sugar" ticket - $25 ticket - exclusive access to virtual program and an entry to win a $100 gift card from Wegmans

"Spice" ticket - $100 ticket - exclusive access to virtual program and a Landies Candies Chocolate Bar with a mystery gift card valued up to $50 and an entry to win a $200 American Express Gift Card.

"Everything Nice" ticket - $250 - exclusive access for 2 people, Sweet Expectations Gift Basket (Cabot Cheese & Crackers, bottle of bubbly and sweet treats for two to be enjoyed during the event plus 2 entries to win a $100 Wegmans Gift Card and $200 American Express Gift Card.

CLICK Here to purchase your tickets!

Leading up to the event, follow @feedmorewny on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for recipes from local chefs and celebrities.

Tune into the live event on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Login information will be sent prior to the event.

Proceeds from Sweet Expectations benefit FeedMore WNY, to help meet the ongoing need for food in our Western New York community.

In 2020, FeedMore WNY programs distributed enough food to provide nearly 16 million meals to community members in need — 4 million meals more than 2019.

For more information on how you can help FeedMore WNY visit www.FeedMoreWNY.org.