Inspiring Great Futures with Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo

On-Line Auction to support Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Help support the great programs of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo by taking part in the Inspiring Great Futures On-Line Auction. Register today and take a sneak peak at this year's auction items. The on-line auction opens at 8am on April 21st and closes at 8pm on April 22nd.

Click Here for a sneak peak at this year's auction items.

Click Here and register for this year's Inspiring Great Futures On-Line Auction.

With your help, more kids can attend the Boys & Girls Clubs full day programs, where they receive help with virtual learning, they are provided breakfast, lunch, snack, dinner and have fun with other kids while social distancing.

If you are unable to take part in this year's auction you can show your support by making a donation to the Angel Fund which directly supports scholarships for attendance at Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo. To make an on-line donation to the Angel Fund click here.