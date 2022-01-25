Dinner service returning to Clarence's Asa Ransom House

“Our hope is that we would be open by May 1 for dinners,” Bradley McCallum said.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Following an ownership change this summer, the Asa Ransom House in Clarence will reopen its on-site restaurant for dinner this spring.

Bradley McCallum and his wife, Cassandra, bought the historic eight-room bed and breakfast at 10529 Main St. in August. He said no date has been set yet, but he’s looking forward to expanding service in the restaurant, which shut down early in the pandemic under prior owner Robert Lenz.