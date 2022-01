The restaurant opened in mid-December at 141 Abbott Road in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a seemingly nonstop line out the door, D.A. Taste is quickly establishing itself as the place to go for slow-cooked beef tacos.

The restaurant opened in mid-December at 141 Abbott Road in Buffalo, the former Jacobi’s Restaurant & Pizzeria, after six busy months operating from a convenience store on South Park Avenue.