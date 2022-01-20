Market in the Square owner buys two Allegany County stores

Terms of the sale, which was completed this week, were not disclosed.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local grocery market owner recently purchased two Allegany County stores.

Brian Kuzmierski and his children Erin and Nick Kuzmierski and Danielle Hastings bought Giant Food Mart through BEND Wellsville Inc. and BEND Cuba Inc. Brian Kuzmierski owns the Market in the Square stores in Southgate Plaza in West Seneca and Budwey’s Plaza in North Tonawanda.

Terms of the sale, which was completed this week, were not disclosed. Giant Food Mart, which has been open for decades, has locations at 44 Park Ave. in Wellsville and 72 Genesee St. in Cuba.