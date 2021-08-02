Deputies hurt, equipment damaged in struggle with allegedly intoxicated customer

The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office says two of its deputies were injured in Saturday's incident on State Route 354 in Bennington.

BENNINGTON, N.Y. — A Wyoming County Sheriff's deputy suffered a concussion, another deputy a knee injury after tangling with an alleged intoxicated customer on Saturday.

The owner of an establishment on State Route 354 in Bennington called deputies for assistance after the man refused to leave. When they arrived, they found Robert Martino, 35, of Attica, belligerent and uncooperative. Additional units were called to the scene, including a state trooper.

While trying to provide Martino with a safe ride home, he's accused of pushing one of the deputies and as a result, two of them were hurt in the struggle that followed. Multiple pieces of equipment were also damaged.