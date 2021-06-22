Reward offered to find vandals who damaged golf course in Eden

Up to a $1,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) that did the damage.

EDEN, N.Y. — The Eden Valley Golf Course needs your help getting information on who vandalized their golf course.

According to a Facebook post, they are offering up to a $1,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) that did the damage to several of their greens, tees, paths and signs. They say it happened around 8:50 p.m. Monday through 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The Facebook post reads "The amount of disrespect we've had is astounding lately to our business... Someone near here knows who did this. Please turn them in."

They say an Erie County Sheriff have toured the damage and done analysis on the tracks from the ATV. They believe the ATV had sporty, almost paddle type tread with a distinctive tread pattern.

"Do not drive on the gas line through our course and property. Do not vandalize our property. Do not enter the course after hours in any way. Do not come here if you are not intending to golf and take care of the course."