Depew Middle School transitions to remote learning due to COVID-19 outbreak

DEPEW, N.Y. — Students at Depew Middle School will temporarily transition to remote learning, according to the Erie County Department of Health.

The school is shifting to remote learning for a 10-day period due to a "rapidly progressing COVID-19 outbreak." The department of health says 11 COVID-19 cases were reported at the school within seven days.

In a statement on the Depew Union Free School District's Facebook page, Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey R. Rabey noted that no other buildings in the school district were affected by this outbreak.

Students are expected to return to in-person learning on April 12, following spring recess.

The Erie County Department of Health released a statement saying in part, "A decision like this is never easy, and the decisive action taken by Depew Central Schools reflects their commitment to the health and safety of their school community. ECDOH thanks them for their cooperation and support of sound health policy."

According to the Erie County Department of Health's school epidemiology team, no evidence of in-classroom transmission has been found; however, it's suspected that the virus has spread through other transmission sources such as households, the community, and youth sports. The department of health says these transmission sources "raise the overall risk level within the building."

While working closely with school and district staff, the Erie County Department of Health says it will continue to help Depew Middle School evaluate this situation.