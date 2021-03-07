Delaware Park walk honors lives lost to pediatric cancer

The P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative's 'Mile in Their Shoes' walk and campaign supports families during and after a battle with childhood cancer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A special walk Saturday morning in Delaware park honored the lives lost in the Western New York community to pediatric cancer.

The P.U.N.T Pediatric Cancer Collaborative's "Mile in Their Shoes" walk and campaign supports families during and after a battle with childhood cancer.

Two pediatric cancer survivors and their families on Saturday walked their mile to honor those who have recently lost their battles with cancer.

"People are walking all throughout Western New York right now, rallying their troops to help us," spokesperson Gwen Mysiak said.

"Again, we are helping families with household payments, gas cards grocery cards, all the things that matter most while they are battling, and it's only possible by things like this, that we are able to support them in the ways that we do."