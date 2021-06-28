Local charities team up for 3 For A Cause benefit concert

The fundraiser in Depew was put on BYMusic To Remember WNY, WNY Drummers for Homeless People, and Bridget's Battle.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three local charities with music roots but different missions came together Sunday for the first ever 3 For A Cause benefit concert, which included all local acts.

The concert was put together by Music To Remember WNY, which uses music to help dementia patients; WNY Drummers for Homeless People; and Bridget's Battle, a cancer charity that benefits Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

"It was inspired by my late wife, Bridget, who was a big supporter of live music in the area, so one of the foundational missions was that any event we do would have live music with it," Tom Shuh of Bridget's Battle said.

"And (it was) one of the reasons that Robin and Will contacted me, and we wanted to connect the Western New York music community with the Western New York charitable community."

The groups hope to bring back the event next year and hope to benefit even more people.