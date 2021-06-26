West Herr donates $36K to Buffalo youth football team whose hut was burglarized

They presented the check to the team during their fundraiser on Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Earlier this month, 2 On Your Side told you about how a Buffalo youth football team's storage hut was burglarized at Emerson Park.

Now they're getting some major help.

A few days after 2 On Your Side reporter Danielle Church reported about the burglary, one of the coaches on the Beast Elite Ducks football team told her they were going to have a fundraiser this weekend.

She previewed it, and all it took was the right person to watch, because now the team is getting a huge donation from West Herr. It's $36,000, to be exact.

"We are presenting $36,000 today that will buy the new helmets and the new uniforms for the 150 players in your league," West Herr president and CEO Scott Bieler said.

Finally, the Beast Elite Ducks' luck is turning around. Not only was one of their coaches killed a few years ago, but their hut was burglarized twice within the past two years.

"Finally, we're in a positive light," said Douglas Hunt, vice president of the Beast Elite Ducks.

It's all because someone took the time to make the team's future a little brighter.

"To think of this league not having helmets and uniforms for their boys, didn't sound good to me," Bieler said.

Donations likes this one don't come around often for the Ducks.

"Our team? This has never happened for us. This is definitely something big for us," Hunt said.

Coaches will spend some of the money on a new security system with an alarm. The rest is going towards those uniforms and some equipment for their players.

Though a hefty check has come their way, it also doesn't mean the work is done.

"$36,000 is a lot. Definitely took a lot off of our plate. We still need help though," Hunt said.

While the donation doesn't cover all the damages to the hut, it's still a significant amount and will allow coaches to focus on their number one priority and what they do best: mentoring the young athletes.

If there's one thing these boys take away from their coaches and this kind act, it's that working as a team and doing things for others will always be worth it.