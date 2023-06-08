KeyBank Delavan-Grider Farmers Market returns to East Buffalo June 22

The market will be held weekly from 4 to 7 p.m. through the fall.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — KeyBank is partnering with two other groups to bring back the Delavan-Grider Farmers Market this summer.

It will start on June 22 and continue each Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. through the fall. The market will be set up at the Delavan-Grider Community Center, located at 877 East Delavan Avenue in Buffalo.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with Buffalo GoGreen, Providence Farm Collective and the Delavan-Grider Community Center to address food insecurity and bring community-oriented resources to the Delavan-Grider neighborhood," said Chiwuike “Chi-Chi” Owunwanne, Corporate Responsibility Officer for KeyBank in Buffalo. "New this year, we are making this a weekly event, expanding access to fresh food in East Buffalo."

The market will feature produce vendors and other merchants from around Western New York. Those who sign up on site for the Double Up Food Bucks program will receive a $10 food voucher to the market courtesy of KeyBank.