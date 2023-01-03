SNAP recipients to get $2 for every $2 spent at participating farmers’ markets

FreshConnect Fresh2You will provide $2 checks for every $2 spent as part of the SNAP program, and up from $2 for every $5 spent.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Hochul announced on Wednesday that a new initiative is being launched that will double the buying power for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program at farmers' markets across New York State.

According to the news release, the FreshConnect Fresh2You program will provide New Yorkers with a dollar-for-dollar match, that will give families in need the ability to purchase more healthy food, including produce, dairy, and meats.

Hochul said the program will help to offset the recent reduction in SNAP benefits that were a part of pandemic relief efforts as well as inflation costs. It will also provide increased revenue for New York's farmers.

"New York has taken significant steps to develop strong, mutually-beneficial relationships between local farmers and the communities they feed," Governor Hochul said. "The new Fresh2You initiative will help ensure New Yorkers have more money to spend on healthy foods like dairy, meat, produce, and more while creating greater health outcomes, an economic boost to New York's farmers, and a stronger food supply chain."

Any participating vendors or farmers markets selling a SNAP-eligible food item at any market, farm stands, or mobile market operating in New York State may accept a FreshConnect Check.

What that looks like is that FreshConnect Fresh2You will provide $2 checks for every $2 spent as part of the SNAP program, and up from $2 for every $5 spent. Checks can be used to purchase dairy, produce, meats, fish, eggs, and more.

"We are excited to launch this new match program, understanding the significance of what this will mean to New York consumers and farmers alike. It will increase access to nutritious healthy foods, which will also have a direct benefit to our farmers and producers. I thank Governor Hochul for making this possible, and for her commitment to New York agriculture and strengthening the local food system," New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said.

According to the news release, the FreshConnect program is also available to veterans, service members, and their immediate families to use the benefits. Veterans can receive $50 in FreshConnect coupons this year from New York State Department of Veterans Services offices.

"The dollar-for-dollar match for the FreshConnect Fresh2You initiative provides life-saving benefits for those we serve. This program will increase the availability and accessibility of healthy, fresh produce for those who need it most. The FreshConnect Fresh2You initiative is an important tool for us to ensure all New Yorkers have access to whole and nutritious foods," New York State Department of Veterans' Services Commissioner Viviana DeCohen said.

FreshConnect Fresh2You will launch and become available on April 15.