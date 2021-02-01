Cuomo: New York finishes work on 750-mile Empire State Trail

The trail is mostly off road and runs north from New York City through the Hudson and Champlain Valleys to Canada and from Albany to Buffalo along the Erie Canal.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State officials have finished work on a 750-mile trail for cyclists, hikers and runners that spans the state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said this week the Empire State Trail is expected to attract 8.6 million residents and tourists a year.

The trail is mostly off road and runs north from New York City through the Hudson and Champlain Valleys to Canada and from Albany to Buffalo along the Erie Canal.